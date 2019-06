RedHawks Shutout Canaries for Ninth Win a Row

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The RedHawks continued to build on an eight-game win streak with a 7-0 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Brennan Metzger, T.J. Bennett and Daniel Comstock all hit homeruns to help lead the team to the victory.

The team concludes their series against the Canaries tomorrow in Sioux Falls.