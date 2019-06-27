Bus Crashes Leaving North Dakota Casino

Two people on the bus received minor injuries.

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A bus with 30 people on board, en route from the Dakota Magic Casino near Hankinson to Fargo, hit crash barrels as it was exiting a construction zone on I-29 near Christine, south of Fargo around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The bus driver was able to pull off the roadway at the next exit.

The State Patrol tells KFGO News, following that crash, two cars headed south in the opposite lane crashed after debris on the road from the initial accident but no one was hurt.