KVRR Roundtable: Red Hot RedHawks

The RedHawks entered Friday on a 10-game win streak

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are playing as well as any team in the American Association. The team is on a 10-game win streak after a series sweep against the Sioux Falls Canaries and are looking to keep things going.

The KVRR Sport’s team breaks down what has been working for the team and whether or not they will continue to play so well.