Moorhead Blues Shutout Mandan

The Blues defeated the Chiefs 5-0

MOORHEAD, Minn. — In the Blues first of two games on Friday, Moorhead secured a 5-0 victory over Mandan.

The scoring started in the second with an RBI single from Caden Triggs. Blues would go up 2-0 after two innings.

Moorhead scores an additional run in the fourth thanks to another RBI from Josh Swanson.

In the fifth inning, a Mandan error and a sacrifice fly gave the Blues their final two runs of the contest. They complete the shutout victory in seven innings.