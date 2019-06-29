RedHawks Bounce Back With Win Over St. Paul

RedHawks Beat the Saints, 11-1

FARGO, N.D. — After the St. Paul Saints played spoiler ending the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 10-game win streak last night, the RedHawks bounced back Saturday night with an 11-1 win over the Saints at Newman Outdoor Field.

The Saints scored first with a home run in the second inning but it was all RedHawks after that.

Brian Olson got the scoring started for the RedHawks with a double down the third baseline scoring Leo Pina for first. Brennan Metzger followed that up with a single up the middle to bring in Olson.

The RedHawks proceeded to add two more in the fifth with RBI from Tim Colwell and Chris Jacobs.

They cruised the rest of the way adding seven more runs to win big, 11-1.