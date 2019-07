Motorcyclist Killed in Minot Crash

He was taken to Trinity Emergency Trauma Center with serious injuries and died early Monday.

MINOT, N.D. (AP) _ Police say a motorcyclist has died after crashing his bike in Minot.

Authorities say the 31-year-old man was thrown from his motorcycle about 9 p.m. Sunday.

He was the only one on the bike and has not been identified.