To Boost Milk, Dairy Groups See Hope in Lattes in Schools

UNITED STATES – The dairy industry is trying new ways to get people to drink milk.

One small way producers getting their products into more hands includes some schools selling lattes.

One North Dakota high school has received a $5,000 grant from a daily group to help pay for an espresso machine. It would make the drinks with eight ounces of milk per cup.

Americans have been drinking 40 percent less milk since 1975.