People Put Their Knowledge of American History to the Test

FARGO, N.D. –The Fourth of July is all about celebrating America’s independence, but how much American history do people actually remember?

We asked some people in downtown Fargo some trivia questions to test their knowledge.

Everyone got the year the Declaration of Independence was signed correct (1776), but as for the name of the war we fought for our independence, that tripped some people up. It’s the Revolutionary War.

Here’s another fun fact: Independence Day didn’t become a federal holiday until 1870.