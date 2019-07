Coach of the Week: West Fargo Legion’s Jordan Rheault

The Packers are 14-9 on the season entering Friday

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Jordan Rheault is not far removed from his high school playing days, but he is already in his second year as head coach of the West Fargo Patriots.

Rheault was a part of the 2012 team that won the North Dakota legion title in 2012.

In this sit-down interview with KVRR Sports Director Keith Albertson, Rheault discusses how he’s adapting in his second season as a head coach.