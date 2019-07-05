Comstock’s HR Propels RedHawks Past Milwaukee

FARGO, N.D. — Game two of the RedHawks nine-game homestand did not come with the same comfort as the previous contest.

After beating Lincoln 7-1 on Thursday, the RedHawks rallied late to beat Milwaukee 6-5 on Friday night.

Daniel Comstock belted a two-run home run in the seventh to give Fargo-Moorhead the lead for good.

The RedHawks took a 4-1 lead into the third inning, but Manuel Boscan erased the Milkmen deficit with a grand slam.

Both teams will play again on Saturday night at 6:00.