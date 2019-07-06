Fargo’s Hoge Moves into Top 30 of Leaderboard at PGA Tour’s 3M Championship

Hoge shot five under par 65

BLAINE, Minn. — The PGA Tour is playing at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota this weekend for the inaugural 3M Open. Fargo native Tom Hoge played his way into the weekend finishing his second round at three under par, right at the cut line.

Hoge turned it around heading into the weekend as he looks to improve his spot in the FedEx Cup point standings, where he currently sits at 170, the top 200 make the season’s final four events.

Hoge moved up 42 spots into a tie for 27th on the leaderboard after shooting a six under par 65 to finish at 9 under for the tournament. The best part of his day, no bogeys on the scorecard.

Hoge tees off tomorrow at 11 A.M. with Beau Hossler.