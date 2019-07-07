Milwaukee Hands RedHawks Third Loss in Last 20 Games

Milkmen beat the RedHawks 3-1 in extra innings

FARGO, N.D. — The Milwaukee Milkmen handed the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks just their third loss in the last twenty games.

Garrett Copeland got the scoring going for the Milkmen with an RBI single in the third inning.

The RedHawks tied it up in the eighth when Tim Colwell reached on an error.

The game went to extra innings. Milwaukee’s Adam Brett Walker hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the 10th to seal it for the Milkmen.

The RedHawks are off Monday but are back in action Tuesday night to a start a three-game series with the Sioux City Explorers.