Moorhead Blues Ends Fargo Post 2 Win Streak

Blues Hand Post 2 Just Second Loss Of Season

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Moorhead Blues hosting Fargo Post 2 at Matson Field Monday night looking to end Post 2’s 26-game win streak.

Post 2 jumped out to the 3-0 after a two-run RBI single from Brandt Kolpack in the third inning.

The Blues followed that in the fourth with in RBI groundout by Andrew Linn.

In the fifth, the Blues orchestrated a four-run inning to take the game, 5-3.

The game ended in the sixth due to rain.