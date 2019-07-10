Walkaway Reported at Missouri River Correctional Center In Bismarck

David Joseph Gray is believed to have left between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Monday night.

BISMARCK, ND — The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a walkaway from the Missouri River Correctional Center (MRCC) in Bismarck.

MRCC is an unfenced, minimum security facility.

Gray is serving a sentence for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

He was scheduled for release in April, 2021.

NDHP believes Gray may be in the Wahpeton, ND area.

He is considered dangerous, if you see him do not approach, call 911.

Gray may be driving a silver 2007 Pontiac G6, ND license plate 784BYK or a silver 2004 Suzuki Forenza.

If you have knowledge of Gray’s whereabouts, contact local law enforcement or the North Dakota Highway Patrol.