Fargo’s New Life Center Reopens

FARGO, N.D. – A historic building brought back to life.

The New Life Center is being reopened at 3rd Avenue and 20th Street North near the Great Plains Food Bank.

After being open for over half a century, the newly renovated building is back in service and offering tours.

The renovations came from a need to update with increasing demands of serving the homeless.

One of the biggest improvements is a dining center.

“The best thing someone can do to help someone is to jump in and get involved. I think a lot of times people are frozen by what do I do? Show up and we will help figure out what you can do and you can make a difference, ” New Life Center Executive Director Rob Swiers said.

Swiers says if you’re looking to volunteer, there are always openings.