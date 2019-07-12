Coach of the Week: Fargo Force Assistant Coach Chad Demers

Demers was hired as Assistant Coach and Director of Scouting for the 2019 season

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force’s latest hire at the coaching position is a reunion of sorts.

Chad Demers played for the Force from 2008-2011 before heading to the Air Force Academy to continue his hockey career at the college level.

He returns to Fargo as the team’s new assistant coach and director of scouting.

In this interview with KVRR’s Sport’s Kathryn Gallo, Demers discusses what it means to be back with his former USHL team.