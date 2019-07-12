Five RedHawks Selected to American Association All-Star Game

Game is July 23 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn- (American Association) The best and brightest of the American Association will descend upon CHS Field on July 22 and 23. There will be a lot to cheer about with some incredible talent on the field. The hometown fans will have plenty of recognizable players in the 2019 American Association All-Star Game as seven St. Paul Saints players were selected to the North Division team, including five that were voted in to start the game. Outfielders Max Murphy and Dan Motl, designated hitter Brady Shoemaker, second baseman Josh Allen, catcher Jeremy Martinez and pitchers Eddie Medina and Todd Van Steensel will represent the Saints in the game.

The 26-year-old Murphy is having an MVP caliber season. He is hitting .343 with 17 home runs and 43 RBI in 50 games. In 213 at bats he’s scored 44 runs, ripped 13 doubles, one triple, stolen 12 bases, .406 on base percentage, and a .653 slugging percentage. He leads the league in runs, total bases (139), hits (73), home runs, and slugging percentage, tied for first in extra base hits (31), second in RBI, tied for third in average, and fifth in stolen bases. He is a two-time American Association Player of the Week Award recipient. This is Murphy’s first All-Star appearance.

The 25-year-old Motl is having a career year. He is hitting .343 with two home runs and 23 RBI in 51 games. In 178 at bats he’s scored 37 runs, with six doubles, one triple, 23 walks, 13 stolen bases, a .433 on base percentage, and a .421 slugging percentage. He is tied for first in fielding percentage among outfielders (1.000), third in on base percentage, tied for third in average and stolen bases. This is his first All-Star appearance.

The 32-year-old Shoemaker is having another monster season. He is hitting .335 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI in 50 games. In 188 at bats he’s scored 34 runs, smacked 15 doubles, with 34 walks, a .455 on base percentage, and a .574 slugging percentage. He leads the league in on base percentage, is fourth in walks, and seventh in average. He earned American Association Player of the Week for the week of June 24-30. This is his fourth All-Star game selection.

The 28-year-old Allen has been solid both offensively and defensively at second base. He is hitting .305 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI in 49 games. In 187 at bats he’s scored 37 runs, crushed 12 doubles, one triple, a .377 on base percentage, and a .572 slugging percentage. He leads the league in putouts among second baseman (96) and is fourth in home runs (12). This is his fourth All-Star selection.

The 24-year-old Martinez has been an Iron Man behind the plate starting 46 of 52 games and hasn’t missed a beat offensively. He’s hitting .312 with six home runs and 24 RBI in 51 games. In 173 at bats he’s scored 25 runs, has five doubles, walked 31 times, has a .417 on base percentage and a .445 slugging percentage. He leads the league in games among catchers (48) and assists among catchers (30). This is his second All-Star selection.

The 29-year-old Medina has once again been the ace of the Saints staff. He is 5-1 with a 2.57 ERA in nine games (eight starts). In 56.0 innings he’s walked 32 and struck out 54 while opponents are hitting just .207 against him. He is tied for second in the league in shutouts, third in ERA, fifth in win percentage (.833) and complete games. His season was highlighted by the second no-hitter in franchise history on May 31 at Cleburne. He was named American Association Pitcher of the Week in back-to-back weeks on May 20-26 and May 27-June 2. This is his first All-Star selection.

The 28-year-old Van Steensel has been Mr. Reliable on the back end of the bullpen. He is 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA with 12 saves in 23 relief appearances. In 26.1 innings pitched he’s struck out 34 while opponents are hitting .236 against him. He is tied for fourth in the league in saves, and fifth in reliever points (36) and games finished (18). This is his fourth All-Star selection.

Each team is made up of 23 players. The North All-Stars are comprised of the six teams from the North Division. Along with the Saints, the North is represented by the Chicago (IL) Dogs, Fargo-Moorhead (ND) RedHawks, Gary SouthShore (IN) RailCats, Milwaukee (WI) Milkmen and Winnipeg (MB) Goldeyes. The RedHawks are represented by five players, the Milkmen have four, the Dogs and Goldeyes with three each and the RailCats have one.

The South All-Stars are made up of the six from the South Division which include the Cleburne (TX) Railroaders, Kansas City (KS) T-Bones, Lincoln (NE) Saltdogs, Sioux City (IA) Explorers, Sioux Falls (SD) Canaries, and Texas AirHogs. The Saltdogs lead the South with five players, the Explorers, T-Bones, Canaries and Railroaders each have four, and the AirHogs with two.

The All-Star starters were selected through a vote of each of the 12 managers, a media member from all 12 teams and each team’s Executive. The 10 pitchers and four reserves were selected by the respective managers, the Saints George Tsamis for the North and T-Bones manager Joe Calfapietra for the South. As the runner-up in last season’s playoffs Tsamis is rewarded with managing the North and will bring his coaching staff of Pitching Coach Kerry Ligtenberg, Hitting Coach Ole Sheldon and first base coach Dan Grice. Calfapietra, whose T-Bones won the American Association Championship last season, will bring his staff of Pitching Coach Bill Sobbe, First Base Coach Frank White and Assistant Coach John West.

Below is the starting nine, including designated hitter, four reserves and 10 pitchers for the North All-Stars. The players team and number of All-Star Game appearances are in parenthesis. The starting pitcher will be named by North Manager George Tsamis, at a later date.

1B Keon Barnum (Chicago Dogs, 1st) – Hitting .307 with 13 home runs and 41 RBI in 49 games. In 179 at bats has scored 31 runs, roped 16 doubles, a .373 on base percentage, and .626 slugging percentage. He leads the league in fielding percentage among first baseman (.980), games (40) at first base, total chances (343), putouts (318), and double plays (32) among first basemen, tied for second in total bases (112), doubles, home runs, and slugging percentage, third in RBI, and tied for third in extra base hits (30).

2B Josh Allen (St. Paul Saints, 4th) – Hitting .305 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI in 49 games. In 187 at bats has scored 37 runs, crushed 12 doubles, one triple, a .377 on base percentage, and a .572 slugging percentage. He leads the league in putouts among second baseman (96) and is fourth in home runs (12).

3B Leobaldo Pina (Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 2nd) – Hitting .320 with seven home runs and 32 RBI in 51 games. In 194 at bats has scored 32 runs, 15 doubles, a .381 on base percentage, and .515 slugging percentage. He leads the league in games at third base (50) and fifth in doubles (15).

SS Wes Darvill (Winnipeg Goldeyes, 1st) – Hitting .309 with four home runs and 20 RBI in 51 games. In 188 at bats has 12 doubles, two triples, 10 stolen bases, a .377 on base percentage, and a .457 slugging percentage. He leads his team in batting average, doubles and OPS (.842)

C Jeremy Martinez (St. Paul Saints, 2nd) – Hitting .312 with six home runs and 24 RBI in 51 games. In 173 at bats has scored 25 runs, with five doubles, walked 31 times, has a .417 on base percentage and a .445 slugging percentage. He leads the league in games among catchers (48) and assists among catchers (30).

OF Max Murphy (St. Paul Saints, 1st, will not appear in game) – Hitting .343 with 17 home runs and 43 RBI in 50 games. In 213 at bats has scored 44 runs, ripped 13 doubles, one triple, stolen 12 bases, a .406 on base percentage, and a .653 slugging percentage. He leads the league in runs, total bases (139), hits (73), home runs, and slugging percentage, tied for first in extra base hits (31), second in RBI, tied for third in average, and fifth in stolen bases.

OF Dan Motl (St. Paul Saints, 1st) – Hitting .343 with two home runs and 23 RBI in 51 games. In 178 at bats has scored 37 runs, with six doubles, one triple, 23 walks, 13 stolen bases, a .433 on base percentage, and a .421 slugging percentage. He is tied for first in fielding percentage among outfielders (1.000), third in on base percentage, tied for third in average and stolen bases.

OF Devan Ahart (Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 1st) – Hitting .303 with three home runs and 38 RBI in 52 games. In 198 at bats has scored 34 runs, ripped 10 doubles, three triples, 26 walks, stole 10 bases, a .389 on base percentage, and .429 slugging percentage. He is second on his team in walks, stolen bases, and third in batting average.

DH Brady Shoemaker (St. Paul Saints, 4th) – Hitting .335 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI in 50 games. In 188 at bats has scored 34 runs, smacked 15 doubles, 34 walks, a .455 on base percentage, and a .574 slugging percentage. He leads the league in on base percentage, is fourth in walks, and seventh in average.

Reserves

C Manuel Boscan (Milwaukee Milkmen, 1st) – Hitting .281 with six home runs and 28 RBI in 46 games. In 167 at bats has scored 26 runs, smacked 13 doubles, two triples, stole 10 bases, a .371 on base percentage, and a .491 slugging percentage. He leads his team in doubles, on base percentage, slugging percentage, and stolen bases, second in average and tied for second in runs.

UTL Correlle Prime (Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 2nd) – Hitting .291 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI in 49 games. In 189 at bats has scored 41 runs, has 11 doubles, a .349 on base percentage, and a .519 slugging percentage. He is tied for second in the league in runs.

UTL T.J. Bennett (Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 1st, replacing Max Murphy) – Hitting .289 with six home runs and 34 RBI in 51 games. In 194 at bats has scored 32 runs, crushed 16 doubles, , a .359 on base percentage, and a .464 slugging percentage. He is tied for second in the league in doubles.

OF Colin Willis (Gary SouthShore RailCats, 1st) – Hitting .271 with three home runs and 31 RBI in 48 games. In 170 at bats has scored 29 runs, with 11 doubles, three triples, 37 walks, six stolen bases, a .395 on base percentage, and a .424 slugging percentage. He is tied for first in the league in stolen base percentage (1.000) and second in walks.

OF Victor Roache (Chicago Dogs, 3rd) – Hitting .326 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI in 49 games. In 181 at bats has scored 29 runs, smacked 14 doubles, a .376 on base percentage, and a .580 slugging percentage. He is fifth in the league in RBI, extra base hits (25), and slugging percentage, and ninth in batting average.

Pitchers

RHP Geoff Broussard (Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 2nd) – 1-2 with a 1.80 ERA and 14 saves in 23 relief appearances. In 25.0 innings pitched has struck out 29 while opponents hit .260 against him. He is second in the league in saves and reliever points (40) and third in games finished (21).

RHP Victor Capellan (Winnipeg Goldeyes, 2nd) – 1-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 18 saves in 26 relief appearances. In 21.2 innings pitched has struck out 24 while opponents are hitting .280 against him. He leads the league in saves and reliever points (54), and tied for first in games and games finished (23)

LHP T.J. House (Milwaukee Milkmen, 1st) – 7-2 with a 3.56 ERA with two complete games in 10 starts. In 73.1 innings pitched has struck out 55 while opponents are hitting .249 against him. He is tied for first in the league in complete games, second in wins and third in innings pitched.

LHP Sebastian Kessay (Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 1st) – 6-0 with a 3.76 ERA in 10 starts. In 50.1 innings pitched has struck out 57 while opponents are hitting .236 against him. He is tied for first in the league in win percentage (1.000)

LHP Mitchell Lambson (Winnipeg Goldeyes, 1st) – 5-2 with a 3.08 ERA and two complete games and a shutout in 11 starts. In 79.0 innings pitched has struck out 67 while opponents hit .251 against him. He leads the league in innings pitched, tied for first in complete games, second in strikeouts, tied for second in games started, and 8th in ERA.

RHP Eddie Medina (St. Paul Saints, 1st) – 5-1 with a 2.57 ERA in nine games (eight starts). Pitched a no-hitter on May 31. In 56.0 innings has struck out 54 while opponents hit .204 against him. He is tied for second in the league in shutouts, third in ERA, fifth in win percentage (.833) and complete games.

RHP Myles Smith (Milwaukee Milkmen, 1st) – 1-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 10 saves in 17 relief appearances. In 20.2 innings pitched has struck out 35 while opponents hit .171 against him. He is sixth in the league in reliever points.

RHP Todd Van Steensel (St. Paul Saints, 4th) – 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA with 12 saves in 23 relief appearances. In 26.1 innings pitched he’s struck out 34 while opponents are hitting .236 against him. He is tied for fourth in the league in saves, and fifth in reliever points (36) and games finished (18).

RHP Angel Ventura (Milwaukee Milkmen, 2nd) – 3-5 with a 2.78 ERA in 10 starts. In 64.2 innings pitched has struck out 59 while opponents hit .201 against him. He is fifth in the league in ERA.

LHP Luke Westphal (Chicago Dogs, 1st) – 7-1 with a 2.36 ERA in 10 starts. In 53.1 innings pitched struck out 76 while opponents are hitting .147 against him. He leads the league in ERA and strikeouts, tied for second in wins and fourth in winning percentage (.875).

Below is the starting nine, including designated hitter, four reserves and 10 pitchers for the South All-Stars. The players team and number of All-Star Game appearances are in parenthesis. The starting pitcher will be named by South Manager Joe Calfapietra, at a later date.

1B Cody Regis (Lincoln Saltdogs, 3rd) – Hitting .305 with 11 home runs and 39 RBI in 52 games. In 190 at bats has scored 28 runs, seven doubles, 31 walks, a .400 on base percentage, and a .516 slugging percentage. He leads the league in assists at first base (20) and is fifth in home runs.

2B Alay Lago (Sioux Falls Canaries, 1st) – Hitting .369 with eight home runs and 33 RBI in 49 games. In 195 at bats has scored 36 runs, ripped 13 doubles, five stolen bases, a .414 on base percentage, and a .559 slugging percentage. He leads the league in batting average, second in hits (72), and tied for fourth in total bases (109).

3B Chase Simpson (Cleburne Railroaders, 2nd) – Hitting .296 with 13 home runs and 53 RBI in 50 games. In 186 at bats has scored 33 runs, smacked 16 doubles, 32 walks, six stolen bases, a .396 on base percentage, and a .602 slugging percentage. He leads the league in RBI, tied for second in home runs, total bases (112) and doubles, third in slugging percentage, and tied for third in extra base hits (30).

SS Nate Samson (Sioux City Explorers, 2nd) – Hitting .337 with five home runs and 34 RBI in 51 games. In 202 at bats has scored 31 runs, 10 doubles, seven stolen bases, a .378 on base percentage, and a .470 slugging percentage. He is tied for third in the league in hits and sixth in average

C John Nester (Cleburne Railroaders, 1st) – Hitting .309 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI in 40 games. In 139 at bats has scored 43 runs, nine doubles, 24 walks, a .423 on base percentage, and a .590 slugging percentage. He is fourth in the league in on base percentage and slugging percentage.

OF Zach Nehrir (Cleburne Railroaders, 2nd) – Hitting .292 with six home runs and 32 RBI in 50 games. In 195 at bats has scored 38 runs, crushed 22 doubles, three triples, 27 walks, nine stolen bases, a .382 on base percentage, and a .528 slugging percentage. He leads the league in doubles, total chances in the outfield (133) and putouts (124), tied for first in extra base hits (31), and fourth in runs.

OF Mike Hart (Sioux Falls Canaries, 1st) – Hitting .344 with six home runs and 22 RBI in 36 games. In 125 at bats has scored 20 runs, has eight doubles, a .411 on base percentage, and a .552 slugging percentage. He is second in the league in batting average.

OF Randolph Oduber (Lincoln Saltdogs, 1st) – Hitting .276 with six home runs and 26 RBI in 51 games. In 214 at bats has scored 25 runs, six doubles, a .317 on base percentage, and a .388 slugging percentage. He is tied for third on his team in home runs and runs scored.

DH Curt Smith (Lincoln Saltdogs, 2nd) – Hitting .343 with nine home runs and 31 RBI in 50 games. In 198 at bats has scored 36 runs, smacked 14 doubles, a .384 on base percentage, and a .551 slugging percentage. He is tied for third in the league in batting average and hits and tied for fourth in total bases (109).

Reserves

C Roy Morales (Kansas City T-Bones, 1st) – Hitting .315 with one home run and 16 RBI in 32 games. In 111 at bats has scored 19 runs, nine doubles, a .382 on base percentage, and a .423 slugging percentage. He leads his team in average.

UTL Dylan Tice (Kansas City T-Bones, 2nd) – Hitting .309 with two home runs and 13 RBI in 37 games. In 149 at bats has scored 30 runs, three doubles, two triples, 14 stolen bases, a .382 on base percentage, and a .396 slugging percentage. He is second in the league in stolen bases and fifth in stolen base percentage (.933).

UTL Kevin Taylor (Sioux Falls Canaries, 2nd) – Hitting .308 with four home runs and 30 RBI in 49 games. In 182 at bats has scored 33 runs, nine doubles, 26 walks, a .398 on base percentage, and a .423 slugging percentage. He leads his team in walks and is second in batting average.

OF Stewart Ijames (Texas AirHogs, 1st) – Hitting .258 with seven home runs and 34 RBI in 48 games. In 151 at bats has scored 24 runs, four doubles, 33 walks, a .389 on base percentage, and a .437 slugging percentage. He is fifth in the league in walks.

Pitchers

RHP Austin Boyle (Lincoln Saltdogs, 1st) – 2-0 with a 1.67 ERA and two saves in 24 relief appearances. In 27.0 innings pitched has struck out 37 while opponents are hitting .168 against him. He is tied for fifth in the league in games

RHP Tommy Collier (Kansas City T-Bones, 4th) – 5-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 10 games (nine starts). In 53.2 inning pitched has struck out 48 while opponents are hitting .287 against him. He leads his team in wins, innings pitched, and strikeouts.

RHP Tyler Fallwell (Sioux City Explorers, 1st) – 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA in 17 games (two starts). In 37.2 innings pitched has struck out 51 while opponents are hitting .215 against him. He leads his team in strikeouts.

RHP Nate Gercken (Sioux City Explorers, 1st) – 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in 22 relief appearances. In 24.0 innings pitched has struck out 27 while opponents are hitting .176 against him. He leads his team in ERA and second in opponents’ batting average against.

RHP Taylor Hill (Sioux Falls Canaries, 2nd) – 6-2 with a 2.41 ERA in 10 starts. In 59.2 innings pitched has struck out 47 while opponents are hitting .258 against him. He is second in the league in ERA.

RHP Kevin Hilton (Texas AirHogs, 1st) – 2-5 with a 4.48 ERA in 10 starts. In 64.1 innings pitched has struck out 32 while opponents are hitting .307 against him. He leads his team in ERA, innings pitched, and is second in strikeouts.

LHP Kyle Kinman (Lincoln Saltdogs, 2nd) – 1-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 11 starts. In 63.0 innings pitched has struck out 60 while opponents are hitting .235 against him. He is tied for second in the league in games started, fourth in strikeouts, and sixth in average

LHP Nick Lee (Kansas City T-Bones, 1st) – 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and two saves in 22 relief appearances. In 24.0 innings pitched has struck out 35 while opponents are hitting .188 against him. He is first among relievers on the team in strikeouts and second in saves.

RHP Matt Pobereyko (Sioux City Explorers, 2nd) – 1-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 13 saves in 24 relief appearances. In 25.0 innings pitched has struck out 37 while opponents are hitting .146 against him. He is tied for first in the league in games finished (23), third in saves, and fourth in reliever points (37).

RHP Tyler Wilson (Cleburne Railroaders, 1st) – 2-1 with a 0.77 ERA and 12 saves in 21 relief appearances. In 23.1 innings pitched has struck out 35 while opponents are hitting .173 against him. He is third in the league in reliever points (38), fourth in games finished (20), tied for fourth in saves.

All-Star Monday in on Monday, July 22 with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. It all starts with the Adam Thielen and Friends Charity Softball Game, the Jack Links Home Run Derby, and musical acts Chris Hawkey Band and Drake White and the Big Fire.

Tickets for All-Star Monday are on sale now and begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 for SPLASH bleacher seats, $14 for outfield reserved, $16 for the drink rail and $18 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don’t require a seat are free. Tickets can be be purchased at the Saints box office or over the phone at 651-644-6659, Monday-Friday from 9-6 or Saturday 10-2 or anytime at saintsbaseball.com.

Tickets for the 2019 American Association All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 23 begin at $5 for berm seating (available only on day of game in person at the box office), $9 for bleacher seats, $15 for the drink rail, $17 for outfield reserved, $20 for infield and home plate reserved.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.