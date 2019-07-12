RedHawks Open Series Against Lincoln with a Win

The RedHawks defeated the Saltdogs 10-4

FARGO, N.D. — In the first of a two game series, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs 10-4.

The RedHawks got started in the second inning, scoring two runs.

A five-run seventh inning helped propel them to the comfortable 8-0 lead before the eighth.

Lincoln cut into that lead with four runs in the bottom of the eighth, but they came up short, falling by six runs.

The RedHawks play the Saltdogs again on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.