RedHawks Win Third In A Row Behind 2 RBI Night’s From Pina And Olson

RedHawks Play At Gary Monday

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks head into their off day on a high note after a 5-3 victory to take the series from the Lincoln Saltdogs.

Brian Olson and Leo Pina both came up big with both driving in two runs.

Olson singled in the second and fourth to drive both of his runs in.

Pina singled in the fifth and doubled in the sixth bringing the winning run across.

The RedHawks are off tomorrow returning to action on Monday in Gary.