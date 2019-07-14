Dead Man Found After Storage Unit Fire

Fargo Police are working to identify the man

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo firefighters were called to a storage unit that went up in flames early this morning, only to find the body of a man inside.

Firefighters say their first engine arrived four minutes after getting the call at 2:35 A.M.

Crews put out the fire within ten minutes of the first engine’s arrival and then discovered the body.

The storage unit is at 1725 1st Avenue North.

It’s on a property owned by self–storage M&M Service Center.

Fargo Fire and Fargo Police are conducting a joint investigation into the fire and the man’s death.

“Luckily for us, it’s a very rare occurrence for all of our community however things tend to happen,” said Fargo Fire Battalion Chief Jason Ness.

Ness says damage is estimated at 15 thousand dollars.

Fargo Police will work to identify the body.

Eighteen firefighters, four engines, one truck and two command vehicles responded to the fire.