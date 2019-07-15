North Dakota Horse Park to Hold Races This Weekend

FARGO, N.D.– Horse Racing is back at the North Dakota Horse Park in Fargo the next two weekends.

You can watch races, place bets and enjoy other activities like a poker tournament, a sloppy joe eating contest and more.

Admission is $5 per day, kids 10 and under get in for free and parking is also free.

Because of the parimutuel betting rule, you only have to be 18 years old to place a bet, not 21 which is the legal gambling age in North Dakota.

“My favorite part is just the reaction,” says the President of the North Dakota Horse Park Foundation, Mike Schmitz. “So many people when they come out here for the first time they are just amazed that they have this in their backyard. It’s a lot of fun, cheap entertainment, and just getting to meet some of those first time folks and turning them into race fans.”

Friday the gates open at 4 pm and the first race is at 5:30.

Races will also be held on July 20th, 27th and 28th.