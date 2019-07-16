Class A Takes Both Games Over Class B in N.D. Lions All-Star Game

Game played at West Fargo High School

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The best of Class A squared off with the best of Class B on the basketball court Tuesday night at West Fargo High School.

12 Boys and Girls from the state of North Dakota made up each roster with many local athletes well represented.

Class A Girls beat Class B Girls, 95-66, in the final game of many players high school careers including Sheyenne’s Maggie Manson who heads to UND in the fall.

On the boy’s side of things, Class A bounces back from their loss last night in Bismarck to win 85-74.