Patterson Moved to Prison Out of State

The man who kidnapped Jayme Closs has been transferred to a prison out of Wisconsin

BARRON, Wis. — The man who kidnapped Jayme Closs and killed her parents, has been transferred to a prison out of Wisconsin.

State records show that Jake Patterson was moved yesterday but do not say where.

Patterson killed Denise and James Closs last October and then abducted their daughter, Jayme.

He held her captive for 88 days.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.