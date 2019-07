Moorhead Blues Down Fergus Falls in Doubleheader

MOORHEAD, Minn. — In a Thursday night doubleheader, the Moorhead Blues ousted Fergus Falls twice, taking game one 11-1 and game two 13-1.

Next up for the Blues is a game against East Grand Forks on Friday at 5:00 p.m.