Coach of the Week: NDSU Women’s Basketball’s Jory Collins

Jory Collins is heading into his first season as NDSU's women's basketball coach

FARGO, N.D. — After four consecutive years of failing to win more than four conference games, North Dakota State women’s basketball is looking to someone new to lead the program.

Jory Collins is preparing for his first Division-I head coaching job after one year as an assistant at Kansas and eight years as head coach as D-II powerhouse Emporia State.

Collins is trying to get used to his new team and new role through practices and recruiting.

He is the KVRR Coach of the Week.