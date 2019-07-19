Counterfeiting Ring Busted, Five Under Arrest

On July 17, 2019, officers were called to a local bank because a male was reportedly trying to cash a fake check.

Officers found the male and two other people in the parking lot, and they told officers that they received the fake check from another female.

Patrol officers and detectives from our Criminal Investigation Unit were able to locate that female and an additional male at a nearby hotel.

The investigation found that these individuals had allegedly been involved in a regional crime ring that had cashed several fake checks in Fargo, Moorhead and Grand Forks.

All of the individuals were arrested on several charges.