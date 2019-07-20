U.S. Navy Parachute Team “Leap Frogs” Performing at Fargo Airsho

The Leap frogs want to showcase what the Navy has trained them to be able to do in hopes to inspire people to join the Navy.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Airsho has many performers, and US Navy parachute team “The Leap Frogs” are back to perform for a second time.

They are presenting the American Flag at both of the event days.

One of the Leap Frogs trained as an underwater diver for the Navy, and is now the first navy diver to join the Leap frogs.

He says there’s nothing like the feeling of jumping out of an aircraft.

“It’s kind of different because you’re going from a moving object to a moving object, so you don’t get the roller coaster gut drop. One minute you’re inside something and the next minute you can look around and see as far as your eyes can see.”

If you didn’t get a chance to see the Leap Frogs today, they will be performing at the Airsho again tomorrow.