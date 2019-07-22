NDSU Men’s Basketball Aware Puerto Rico Protests Could Impact Trip

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State’s men’s basketball team will be playing a few exhibition games in Puerto Rico in two weeks.

The Bison don’t begin the regular season until the fall, but this is an opportunity for the team to travel and get extra practice in beforehand.

Head Coach Dave Richman says he’s aware of the protests going on in the commonwealth, and they could play a role in the trip.

“Our safety and well-being are priority number one. We’re getting a pretty good pulse of those things right now, and before we get on that plane, we better have a really good pulse. It’s still a couple weeks away, and hopefully it’s safe over there for them. Like i said, we’re not going to get on that plane if it’s not a safe situation for us over there,” Bison Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dave Richman explained.

The team is planning on leaving for Puerto Rico on August 3.