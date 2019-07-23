Grand Forks & Dilworth Announce Mosquito Spraying Scheduled For This Week

GRAND FORKS, ND – EAST GRAND FORKS, MN — The Cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks have scheduled citywide spraying for mosquitoes for tonight, Tuesday, July 23rd.

East Grand Forks will spray from approximately 8:00 p.m. until midnight and Grand Forks from 9:00 p.m. until midnight.

As of Monday, July 22nd, Grand Forks Mosquito Control has not identified West Nile virus (WNV) but this is the time of year that we usually see this activity.

The cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks urge citizens to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

Last year the North Dakota Department of Health reported 204 people positive with this disease and two of them died.

This disease can affect anyone but those over age 50 or people having underlying health conditions are at greater risk of developing the more severe form of the disease. Preventing mosquito bites is the most effective way to avoid West Nile virus.

The mosquito most common for transmitting West Nile virus is the Culex tarsalis. This mosquito is most active from sundown and throughout the night into the early morning hours. To help reduce your risk of getting West Nile virus, the Health Department recommends the following protective measures:

Use insect repellent that contains DEET.

Limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when possible.

Eliminate standing water around homes (e.g., buckets, flowerpots, old tires, wading pools and birdbaths).

Most of the mosquito control spray equipment is noisy and will be traveling at 10-15 mph while spraying.

Grand Forks has a couple electric sprayers that are relatively quiet.

The mosquito control trucks are identified and travel with flashing yellow lights.

To ensure spray effectiveness during the spray operation, winds should be 10 mph or less and no inclement weather present.

Winds higher than 10 mph or inclement weather may result in the spraying being suspended until conditions improve.

For more information about trap counts and the Grand Forks Mosquito Control Program visit our web site at: www.gfmosquito.com

DILWORTH, MN — Weather permitting; the City of Dilworth will be spraying for mosquitoes on Wednesday, July 24th or Thursday, July 25th, 2019.

Spraying will begin at 8:00 p.m.

