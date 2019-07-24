Robert Mueller Testifies Before The House Intelligence Committee

North Dakota Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong questioned Mueller about one of his prosecutors attending Clinton's election night party, and another who represented Clinton in a lawsuit.

The House Intel Committee holds a hearing on "Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election." https://fxn.ws/2OfIiLc Tune in to Fox News Channel for live coverage. Posted by Fox News on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC — Former special counsel Robert Mueller is pushing back on questions from Republicans about his prosecutors’ connections to Hillary Clinton, saying political affiliations played no part in his hiring decisions.

Mueller is testifying before Congress about his investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign.

North Dakota Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong questioned Mueller about one of his prosecutors attending Clinton’s election night party, and another who represented Clinton in a lawsuit.

Mueller strongly defended his team. He said he found some of the best prosecutors in the country to work for him.

The former FBI director said in 25 years in law enforcement, he has never asked anyone who worked for him about their political affiliation. Mueller said he only cares about the “capability of the individual to do the job and do the job with integrity.”