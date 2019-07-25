Gov. Burgum Announces Emerging Digital Academy at TEDxFargo

It will teach students coding and technology skills

FARGO, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum made a big announcement at TEDxFargo. It’s designed to help get people ready for today’s workforce.

Burgum says $200,000 of federal funding will go towards starting Emerging Digital Academy.

It will teach high school graduates how to code and other technology skills.

The governor says this is a great way to fill technology jobs in North Dakota.

Classes are expected to start next April, and the academy hopes to graduate 40 students within the first year.

“The skills we’re talking about here at this Emerging Digital Academy are going to help manufacturing, energy, agriculture, but specifically it ties in very closely with all the exciting things that are happening in North Dakota around unmanned aerial systems and around the Grand Farm initiative in particular,” Burgum said.

Grand Farm aims to be a fully autonomous farm and use precision agriculture.