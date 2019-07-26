Moorhead, East Grand Forks Advance to Sub State 14 Legion Tournament Championship

Championship Game Saturday at Noon

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The Moorhead Blues are back vying for a Sub State 14 Championship appearance after losing in the final to Alexandria last season. Blues had to get through East Grand Forks to get there Friday afternoon.

It was a back and forth game. EGF came out on top 10-6. EGF’s Jake Hjelle hit two home runs.

The Blues won the consolation game to follow meaning both teams will play again tomorrow for the championship.

EGF just needs to win one of the two. First game is set for noon tomorrow from Washington Park.