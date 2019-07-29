Kids work on arts and crafts at “A Universe Of Stories”

WEST FARGO N.D – Kids are having an experience that’s out of this world at the West Fargo Public Library this summer.

It held its weekly Afternoon Crafts for Kids which is a part of its summer long “A Universe of Stories.”

They cover all kinds of space topics and the importance of reading.

Kids got to spend time crafting their own Night Sky Mobiles to take home.

“It keeps them engaged in the summertime, something fun to do, something to come to the library, get outside of the house and something new and fun you should do,” Children’s Services Librarian Lauren Nephew said.