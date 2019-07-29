Man Cited with DUI After Pickup Lands in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has cited a 72-year-old man with DUI, open container and disregarding a stop sign after his car ended up in the waters of Devils Lake.

Frayne Berg was traveling on Highway 20 when he blew the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 57.

Berg’s pickup was partially submerged when first responders arrived. He was taken to St. Alexius Hospital with minor injuries.