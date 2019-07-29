Sheyenne Mustangs Hockey Team Trades in Sticks, Skates for Sponges at the Car Wash

They will be at Living waters Lutheran church until 6:00 tonight

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The Sheyenne Mustangs Hockey team is breaking out the hose, soap and sponges for their annual car wash.

Organizers say their fundraiser is meant to help make the expensive sport a little more affordable for parents and athletes.

It will primarily go towards travel expenses, food and clothing for the boys.

While fundraising may be the main goal, some say it’s also a great way to get closer with their teammates.

“You just get all the boys out here and you can just hang out, have a little fun with it and make money at the same time,” said Blaze Ackerland, team captain.

The Mustangs also fundraise through a pancake feed at the West Fargo VFW every January.