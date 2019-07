Worker Trapped in Sand When Minneapolis Trench Collapsed

The man was trapped up to his knees in sand when the collapse happened.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Crews are freeing a worker trapped when a trench collapsed at a construction site in downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel says the man was trapped up to his knees in sand when the collapse happened around 8 a.m. Monday.

The worker apparently was not hurt. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.