Marine charged with murder in shooting death of Karlstad, MN Marine

WASHINGTON- A Marine corporal has been charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a Minnesota Marine at the barracks in Washington, D.C. in January.

Riley Kuznia, 20, of Karlstad, Minnesota was shot and killed on New Year’s Day during a shift change.

The U.S. Marine Corps identified the Marine who allegedly shot Kuznia as Lance Cpl. Andrew Johnson. He was relieved of his guard duties and is now charged with murder and manslaughter, as well as failure to obey a lawful general order.

In a news release, the Marine Corps said a preliminary investigation found “Guard Company policies and proper firearm handling procedures were not followed.”

The Marine Corps Times reported, according to a charge sheet, Johnson allegedly shot Kuznia in the head after pointing a pistol at him and pulling the “trigger in jest.”

Kuznia’s mother, Markelle Kuznia, says her son knew he wanted to be a Marine ever since he was a child. He joined right after graduating from Tri-County High School in 2017. He had been in D.C. for close to a year.

Johnson is set to appear at a preliminary hearing at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia on Aug. 22.