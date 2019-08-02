NDSU Football Starts Fall Camp

Hit Full Pads on Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. — Bison football fans wait no longer for the college football season is here with the end of day one of fall camp for North Dakota State. Plenty of energy from both sides of the ball. Coach Matt Entz called it a day full of energy. New coaching staff ready to coach these players. Veterans coaching these young players into this new system.

“All the things you want to see today. The energy, excitement,” coach Entz said. “Veterans coaching the young kids was there. Now there were plenty of mistakes, of course there were. I could hear coach Olson for two fields away talking to the young linebackers about alignment. Just the basic parts of what we do schematically. You could hear coach Blazek coaching the offensive line. A lot of great coaching and I’m excited about that. Were still excited about the energy but our kids know we have to improve everyday and that includes the next 24 practices.

“He’s (Entz) a brilliant man. An energetic man always talking. He knows his football,” tight end Ben Ellefson said. We trust him one hundred percent with what he’s doing. We got coach Roehl running around, flying around, very vocal. Its always fun to see him expanding his role as o coordinator.

It was just day one. 24 more practices of fall camp for the Bison all leading up to that first game on August 31st at Target Field against Butler followed up by North Dakota in week two. Plenty of excitement around this team this year trying to follow up on that FCS championship last season.

.