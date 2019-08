RedHawks Drop First of Four to Winnipeg

Goldeyes beat the RedHawks 3-1

FARGO, N.D. — It wasn’t a great night for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks as they dropped game one of four to the Winnipeg Goldeyes Friday night.

F-M scored first on an RBI single from Tim Colwell in the fourth inning.

Reggie Abercrombie tied it up in the fifth with a solo shot and the Goldeyes continued scoring from there for the 3-1 win.

The series continues tomorrow.