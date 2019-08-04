RedHawks Fall to Winnipeg

The Goldeyes defeated the RedHawks 7-2

FARGO, N.D. — In a Sunday afternoon matchup, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks fell to the Winnipeg Goldeyes with a final score of 7-2.

The RedHawks did not score until the fourth inning. Chris Jacobs had an RBI to start things off. A few batters later, Leo Pina hit a sacrifice fly that brought in another run.

Those would be the only two scores of the day for the team.

The Goldeyes hit four solo homeruns throughout the game to pull ahead and take the win.

Both teams will be back at Newman Outdoor Field tomorrow for the series finale beginning at 7:02 p.m.