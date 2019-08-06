NDSU Soccer Has A Different Feel Going into Year Two Under Mike Regan

Mike Regan is in his second season as the Bison's head coach

FARGO, N.D. –North Dakota State soccer is in year two under head coach Mike Regan. NDSU had success in year one under Regan reaching the Summit League tournament semifinals.

The Bison have nine freshmen on the roster and return two seniors, all-summit league first team selection Mariah Haberle and goalkeeper Moncia Polgar.

Heading into the new season, there is an established familiarity around the squad that is different from 2018. Even with a lot of new faces, the goals for 2019 are well known among those who have been there before.

“We’re just a lot more organized in a sense,” Polgar said. “We just really know what the plan is and the goal is. We have all been preparing for it since pretty much the end of last fall so we are all on the same page which is really nice. It’s not the nervous jitters of a new coach starting his first season with us.”

“I think we all just kind of have the same plan. We are all on the same page, all kind of want the same goal and we’re just really a lot stronger than last year,” Haberle added.

The Bison’s season begins August 14th in an exhibition game against Viterbo.