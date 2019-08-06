WF Police Department Brings Community together for Night to Unite

It's a night for community members to come out and learn from nearly 60 different booths about the work that people like police Chief Heith Janke do every day

WEST FARGO, N.D.– The West Fargo Police Department hosts its annual Night to Unite to bring the community together with public safety agencies in the area.

“It’s important that you know our neighbors first of all, so if you see something suspicious that you can communicate. And it’s more important that you know your law enforcement, because if you see something suspicious and you know a name or a face, you’re more likely to call so we can come and take a look to see if it is something or not,” West Fargo Police Chief Heith Janke.

People can come out and learn about public safety from the people who experience it on the job every day.

“Get to know us, really. The last week has been tough in our country, El Paso, Dayton, and California before that and what is important about crime problems is that we work together as a community to make sure that we try not to have that happen anywhere around here,” added Chief Janke.

They had demonstrations from the K–9 Unit, the SWAT team and the bomb squad, as well as games and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

“It’s so important that we have agencies here willing to engage with the community and show the community that they are here for them and not be afraid to reach out. So, I think it’s so important that it’s all about building relationships and I think this event does just that,” said state representative Ruth Buffalo of Fargo.

When it comes to public safety, West Fargo Police and other agencies want people to be comfortable reaching out to them if they see anything suspicious.

“To build relationships and build trust. That’s how we fight crime together as a city, it can’t just be law enforcement it has to be a partnership with everyone living in our community,” added Chief Janke.

If you didn’t get a chance to meet with law enforcement at the event, the West Fargo Police will be hosting an Explorers open house on August 29th.