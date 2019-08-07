“Rudy” Ruettiger Gives Inspiring Speech to Local High School Athletes

FARGO, N.D. — Student athletes and coaches across eastern North Dakota are meeting to learn about leadership from the inspiration for the movie “Rudy.”

More than 300 high school athletes and coaches came to Fargo South High School for the 6th annual Eastern Dakota Conference Leadership Academy.

Speakers gave presentations about having confidence in themselves as athletes, and to work hard for their dreams because they just might come true.

“I think often times we ask our student athletes to be leaders and we don’t always provide them with the skills they need to act as leaders, so we try to add some value to their programs add some value across the schools in our conference and hopefully they take things back, share them with their teams and all their teams are better for it,” says Todd Olson, Director of student activities for Fargo public schools.

One of the speakers is Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, of the Rudy Foundation and former Notre Dame defensive end.

He talked with students from Devils Lake, Grand Forks, Wahpeton, Fargo and more about how they can be leaders in their sports.

“Because kids are awesome, they are our future. I want to let them think in a positive way, so I let them know that dreams are real,” said Ruettiger.

And he says it’s not just about being an athlete.

“Well, besides athletically, just be a great positive person, whether you’re an athlete or not an athlete. I think that’s the key being positive and staying positive and getting away from the goofy thoughts,” added Ruettiger.

He says when athletes think ‘I’m not good enough’; it can keep them from pushing themselves to achieve their dreams.

“I think within every team, within every family, it’s important that there is leadership and we’re trying to get kids the skills they need to be positive leaders and role models in their schools,” added Olson.

The event is focused on how students can make a difference in themselves, their team and people around them.

“Give them hope, give everybody hope because you’re the leader. You have a platform to do that, now do it,” added Ruettiger.

He recently put out a documentary titled “Rudy Ruettiger: The Walk On” where he shares his journey in his own words.