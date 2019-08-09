Drug Investigation Leads to Downtown Arrest

Schultz is facing two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine and Delivery of an Imitation Controlled Substance.

Fargo, ND–A Fargo man was arrested after police investigations proved he was trafficking methamphetamine out of his apartment.

U.S. Marshals arrested 52-year-old George Allen Schultz on Friday for selling drugs in the apartments above the Empire Bar and Liquor Store in downtown Fargo.

The Fargo Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted multiple operations and were able to conduct controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Schultz.

Search Warrants were also conducted following the arrest in an effort to locate any additional illegal narcotics.

Schultz is facing two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine and Delivery of an Imitation Controlled Substance.