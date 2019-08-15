MN State Patrol Increases DWI Enforcement

Labor Day weekend is third worst holiday for drunk drivers

MINNESOTA – Labor Day weekend means the end of summer, barbecues and time with family and friends.

But it’s also a red flag for law enforcement.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is warning people to drive sober or get pulled over.

The campaign is pushing to combat drunk driving by implementing more DWI enforcement.

3.8 arrests are made every hour over Labor Day weekend in Minnesota, making it the third worst holiday for drunk drivers.

“It comes into that time of year where summer is coming to an end. However, we’re still within that hundred deadliest days of the year. That’s that period from Memorial weekend through Labor Day weekend, and we just want people to, obviously, make smart choices to end that summer on a safe note because every time you get in the vehicle, you have a choice,” said Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow.

Your decision to drive drunk in Minnesota could cost you nearly 10,000 dollars in fines and legal fees.

More importantly, it could also cost someone their life.