RedHawks Down Sioux Falls in Series Finale

The RedHawks defeated the Canaries 14-6

FARGO, N.D. — In an strong offense showing, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks took down the Sioux Falls Canaries 14-6 on Saturday afternoon.

Yhoxian Medina got things going for the RedHawks with a two-run blast in the third inning to put his team in the lead.

The RedHawks did not score again until the sixth where the bats erupted. Correlle Prime hit a three-run shot to highlight an eight-run sixth inning. The team followed that up by scoring four more runs in the seventh to pull away with the big lead.

The RedHawks take the contest 14-6, pulling off their sixth straight win.