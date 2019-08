RedHawks Win Streak Ends With Loss to Gary Southshore

Railcats beat RedHawks, 2-0

FARGO, N.D — It wasn’t the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks night Tuesday. After winning eight in a row, F-M could not complete the sweep of the Railcats and their win streak comes to an end.

A home run in the first by Alex Crosby and RBI single by Hayden Schilling were the only two runs of the night for Gary Southshore.

RedHawks hit the road for a three-game series with Milwaukee before returning home Saturday.