MSUM Football Entering 2019 With a Clean Slate

The Dragons went 8-4 last season

MOORHEAD, Minn. –The 2018 year was a successful one for the MSU Moorhead football program in Steve Laqua’s eighth season as the Dragons head coach

The team finished with an 8-4 record and advanced to their first postseason appearance since 1994, earning a spot in the Mineral Water Bowl.

With fifteen starters returning to the field this season, the hope is that MSUM can repeat that same success in 2019.However, the dragons won’t be letting last year go to their heads, as they know the new season provides a clean slate.

“After last year we are going to have higher expectations for ourselves but one thing we have talked about this fall camp is not really focusing on the result, but more focusing on the process,” junior Linebacker Matt Schoh, said. “Just kind of staying focused every single day to do what we need to do to get to that next level.”

“If we are going to talk about last year, we need to understand that we can’t talk about last year in the sense of ‘hey that was really great, awesome, you know what, things are hunky-doorey,’ we’re moving forward,” head coach, Steve Laqua, added. “We need to look at it and really look at it through critical eyes.”

The dragons season opens on September 5th against Minnesota Crookston.