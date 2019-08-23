Concordia Football Optimistic Heading into 2019 Season

The Cobbers finished last season 5-5

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia football heads into 2019 with a sour taste in it’s mouth.

The Cobbers started out the way they wanted with a 3-1 record, but then dropped their next four contests to finish five-five. It was their first non-winning season since 2012.

However, coach Terry Horan is looking at the positives out of a disappointing year.

Horan was happy with how his team rebounded from adversity from the four consecutive losses and how they didn’t give up down the stretch, winning their final two games to get back to the .500 mark.

“The positive to a 5-5 season that nobody really wants to have in the end was the fact we won our last two,” said Horan. “That shows me a couple things. It shows that our underclassman cared for our seniors and wanted to send them out the right way. It also showed us that we didn’t quit.”

“We kept battling and that’s the pride of our program. That’s something in the offseason we’ve been talking a lot about: pride. Our pride is personal responsibility and daily effort. That’s your job each and everyday to be the best you can be to make us a better football team.”