Find A Great Deal While Helping Haiti at a Moorhead Church

MOORHEAD, Minn. – United Hearts for Haiti is hosting a Rummage Sale at Bridgepointe Community Church in Moorhead this weekend

Items such as furniture, tools, bikes, and much more are being sold to raise money to continue building a trade school in rural Haiti. The school will be used to teach electricians, welders and plumbers.

“There is a lot of people that are leaving countries because there is no opportunity and so Pastor Paul, he is from the country and he really sees the need to teach the people how to build an infrastructure for the country to grow,” Volunteer Cassie Wiste said.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring a backpack in exchange for one of the many items for sale.